Suspect in fatal Hilton Head wreck remains in jail

The driver of a car involved in a fatal wreck on Hilton Head Island Sunday waived bond and remained jailed Tuesday, officials said.

Jack Manesiotis, 22, of Hilton Head, faces felony drunken driving and open container charges stemming from the crash. S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern said the 2009 Hyundai he was driving west on William Hilton Parkway near Mathews Drive went off the road to the left, hit a curb and overturned.

The 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday that Manesiotis’ attorney waived his bond hearing on the felony DUI charge. The Solicitor’s Office added that any future bond matters will be heard by a Circuit Court judge.

As of Tuesday morning, Manesiotis remained in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.