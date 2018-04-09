Bluffton's chief's last day is May 9; interim chief likely to come from within ranks

Three days after a Tennessee police department announced Bluffton Police Chief Jospeh Manning had been hired as its new chief, town officials said his last day here would be May 9 and that his temporary replacement will come from within the department.
The Sevierville Police Department announced Friday that Manning accepted a position as the department's new chief.
Bluffton Town Manager Marc Orlando said Monday he plans to have identified an interim chief within the department in the next two weeks.
"I'm not prepared to announce names at this point. However, I do have some anticipation of at least a few names that I am strongly considering," Orlando said.
Orlando added that the interim chief will "most likely" not be a candidate for the permanent position and that the interview and recruitment of the new chief will be "a community-involved process along the way."
Orlando said later that the position will be posted on several "appropriate outlets" including, but not limited to the International City/County Management Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the Municipal Association of South Carolina.
He added that he will consider all qualified internal and external applicants, and that he plans to appoint an interim chief prior to Manning's last day.
On Monday, the Town of Bluffton officially announced Manning's departure in a news release.
"I am very sad to leave Bluffton after how wonderful and supportive the community, Mayor Lisa Sulka and council members have been with me from the day I was hired as the deputy chief through my tenure as chief," Manning said in the release. "However, Sevierville is a city my family and I have loved and visited for decades. There was much thought and prayer that went into applying and ultimately accepting this position."
A call to Mayor Lisa Sulka's cell phone was not returned, and a request given to Debbie Szpanka, the town's public information officer, to speak with Sulka, was also not returned by the mayor.
In the town's release, Sulka said, "The chief's law enforcement experience and forward-thinking attitude allowed the department to progress to the standards it has today, and I'm grateful for that. He will be missed, and I wish him success in Tennessee."
According to a news release from the Tennessee department, Manning is expected to begin work as chief "on or about May 14."
Orlando said Saturday that he became aware Manning was interviewing for the job about a week before he accepted it. Manning told Orlando he was accepting the Tennessee position on Thursday.
Manning leaves a $109,180 annual salary in addition to a portion of health, retirement and life insurance benefits paid by the town, Orlando said. That portion includes option life insurance that costs $3.88 monthly. The town also paying into the S.C. Police Officer Retirement System at a rate of 15.84 percent, according to Szpanka.
Manning declined the town's health and dental benefits.
The town's news release praised his work as chief, including his focus on the department's Strategic Response Team, it's Collision Reconstruction Unit, Special Investigation Unit and K9 Team.
"I appreciate all Chief Manning has accomplished for the police department, and most importantly, providing a safe environment for those how live and work in Bluffton," Orlando said in the release. "His operational skills allowed the town to be in good hands during incidents, including hurricanes, special events and major investigations. We wish him well in his new position."
