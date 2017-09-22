Bicyclist struck on Hilton Head on Thursday flown to Savannah hospital

A bicyclist struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon on Hilton Head Island was flown to a Savannah hospital after he sustained a “serious head injury,” according to Lt. Col. Bill Neill with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Matthew Wicker, who age was not immediately available, was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah from the Hilton Head Airport after he was struck around 1:45 p.m. by a dark green Ford F250 on Mathews Drive near William Hilton Parkway, Neill said.
When deputies arrived, Wicker was conscious, but could only tell them his first name, Neill said. Neill added that Wicker was riding in the roadway at the time of the crash.
The crash investigation has been turned over to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
A call to the highway patrol and the hospital to inquire about the crash and Wicker’s condition were not immediately returned.
This story will be updated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments