Pedestrian struck by Beaufort County ambulance on US 278 dies

A pedestrian struck by a Beaufort County EMS ambulance traveling on U.S. 278 in Bluffton early Friday morning died.
According to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol, the ambulance was traveling east on U.S. 278 around 2:50 a.m. when a pedestrian who was not wearing reflective clothing stepped onto the roadway from the right side at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Bluffton Road.
The driver of the ambulance and a passenger were both wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
The identification of the pedestrian has not yet been released by the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
This story will be updated.
