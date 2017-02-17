Hilton Head Island woman identified as victim in Thursday bicycle collision

A Hilton Head Island woman has been identified as the bicyclist victim of a Thursday morning fatal collision near Shelter Cove Towne Centre.
Deweese Weaver, 78, died at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner David Ott of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened after Weaver stepped into William Hilton Parkway by a crosswalk near Whole Foods around 10:30 a.m. and was struck by a white Honda minivan traveling east on the parkway, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Last year, 11 bicycle and pedestrian fatalities were reported in Beaufort County, nearly double of any of the previous 10 years, according to S.C. Department of Public Safety statistics.
Three of the 11 victims from last year include three cyclists who died on Hilton Head.
Weaver’s body has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy expected to be completed today, Ott said.
Southern said on Friday morning the crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments