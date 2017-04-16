Bluffton man killed in May River Road hit-and-run identified

A 34-year-old Bluffton man has been identified as the person who was killed in Friday’s crash on May River Road.
Cullen Mieczkowski, identified by Debbie Youmans of the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, was killed in a three-car wreck around 5 p.m. near the Rose Dhu neighborhood, according to Bluffton Police Department Maj. Joseph Manning. Mieczkowski died at the scene, Youmans said Sunday afternoon.
Another driver was taken to the Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah on Friday. By Sunday, police had no update on the injured victim’s condition, Manning said Sunday morning. More information is expected to be put out by police on Monday, he said.
One driver tried to flee on foot but was caught with the help of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release. Nikolai K. Wheeler, 27, of Bluffton, has been charged with two felony DUIs: one resulting in death and the other resulting in great bodily injury. Wheeler also was charged with a hit-and-run resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury and driving under a suspended license.
Mieczkowski was a sales consultant with K. Hovnanian Homes, according to his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Tanner Sutphin of Hilton Head Island said he had been friends with Mieczkowski for the past three years, coming together as two young Realtors in the area, he said Sunday afternoon. Sutphin said his friend had a close relationship with his parents.
“Cullen was a great friend that made you feel better about yourself every time you were with him,” Sutphin said. “He was the definition of a young professional and never met anyone that he could not strike up a conversation with.”
A GoFundMe account was set up to help with funeral expenses. For more information, visit gofundme.com/memorial-fund-cullen-mieczkowski.
