Bluffton man charged with DUI, fatal hit and run after May River wreck

A 27-year-old Bluffton man has been charged with driving under the influence after fleeing the scene of a deadly three-car wreck on May River Road in Bluffton Friday night.
Nikolai K. Wheeler was apprehended shortly after fleeing the scene, according to Bluffton Police Department Major Joseph Manning.
“Witnesses said he was driving erratically on May River Road,” he said. “Once they collided he continued down the road and then crashed his vehicle where he got on foot and fled.”
One person was killed and another was transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital, Manning said. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the Rose Dhu neighborhood.
Manning said Wheeler has been charged with two felony DUIs: one resulting in death and the other resulting in great bodily injury. Nikolai has also been charged with a hit and run resulting in death, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in great bodily injury and driving under a suspended license.
He said Wheeler was denied bond by a judge.
The victims of the crash were each drivers in the other two vehicles involved, Manning said. He said he was unable to release information on the victims.
Investigators closed May River Road between Buckwalter Parkway and Gibbett Road until about 10:30 p.m. He said road closures are common practice in crashes where death or extensive injury has occurred.
“Until our investigators can prove otherwise, these are criminal cases,” Manning said. “We treat it like a crime scene. We have to do everything we can to get the evidence and bring justice for the families.”
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
