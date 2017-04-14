Bluffton wreck kills 1, sends 1 to hospital; 1 arrested

A wreck Friday evening resulted in one death, one hospitalization and one arrest, according to the Bluffton Police Department and media reports.
WTOC reported the wreck occurred on May River Road at the Rose Dhu neighborhood just after 5 p.m. One person was killed in the three-vehicle collision and a second person was taken to the Savannah Medical University Medical Center, according to the Savannah television station.
One of the vehicles’ drivers also was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
May River Road between Buckwalter Parkway and Gibbet Road was to be closed for several hours for an investigation, the department said.
