Beaufort County men wanted for murder in connection with shooting death

Two Beaufort County men are wanted in connection with the January shooting death of a 38-year-old Dale woman in her home, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Darian "D" Lakeith Williams and Leonard Estavon Colleton are both wanted by the Sheriff's Office in the Jan. 6 shooting death of Karwanna Albany at her Albany Drive home, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said Wednesday afternoon.

Williams and Colleton are both wanted for murder, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office.

Both men are known to be in the Beaufort and Burton areas and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams is described by the sheriff's office as a 5-foot-10 and 176 lb. black male with "gold teeth fronts." Colleton is described as a 5-foot-9 and 180 lb. black male, possibly wearing his hair in short dreads.

Further information on what connected these two men to Albany's death was not available Wednesday as the investigation was ongoing, Bromage said. Information on whether there are other suspects or further pending charges was also not available.

Anyone who comes into contact with these men or has information can call Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC.