Woman shot to death in Dale. Sheriff’s Office investigating, asking for help

A woman was shot to death Saturday night in Dale, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Sheriff's deputies responded to 4-B Albany Drive in Dale for a report of shots fired with a gunshot victim.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a woman who had died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds inside of a residence, according to the release.
Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit gathered forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses. The shooting is still under investigation.
The identity of the woman was not immediatley available, but she was later identified as 38-year-old Karwanna Albany.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
