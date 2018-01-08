Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Woman found dead was victim of homicide

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018 12:12 PM

Investigators now know how a 38-year-old woman who died in a Dale home on Saturday was killed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release Monday morning.

A forensic autopsy performed Sunday on the body of Karwanna Albany at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston confirmed Albany died as the result of gunshot wounds in a homicide, according to the release.

Albany was killed at 4-B Albany Drive near Keans Neck Road Saturday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived around 9:45 p.m., she was found dead inside the home.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-888-Crime-SC for possible reward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

    There are thousands of men and women buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery, here are four of the most notable.

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery 0:35

Check out these 4 important people buried at the Beaufort National Cemetery
Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend 0:53

Watch this real-life Forrest Gump on his run through Beaufort this weekend
One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:39

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

View More Video