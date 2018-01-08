Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office: Woman found dead was victim of homicide

Investigators now know how a 38-year-old woman who died in a Dale home on Saturday was killed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release Monday morning.
A forensic autopsy performed Sunday on the body of Karwanna Albany at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston confirmed Albany died as the result of gunshot wounds in a homicide, according to the release.
Albany was killed at 4-B Albany Drive near Keans Neck Road Saturday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived around 9:45 p.m., she was found dead inside the home.
Anyone with information may contact Sgt. Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-888-Crime-SC for possible reward.
Never miss a local story.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments