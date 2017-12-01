3 motorcycles went flying. One man died. Survivor says this caused it all

A survivor in a fatal 2016 Yemassee motorcycle accident is taking the S.C. Department of Transportation and a construction company hired to maintain South Carolina roads to court.
In October of last year, a trio of motorcycles crashed on River Road in Yemassee after one of them hit a pothole, injuring four riders, one of whom later died from his injuries.
Now Beaufort County resident Domenic Scebbi, one of the surviving riders, is saying the Department of Transportation and the construction company hired to repair the pothole are to blame, according to a lawsuit filed Nov. 14 in Beaufort County Circuit Court.
In the suit, Scebbi said his motorcycle collided with debris from another motorcycle, driven by Ronald Angove, 67, of Sun City Hilton Head, that had hit a pothole and crashed.
The suit alleges that defects in the road had been known to the state transportation department since 2011.
The suit also alleges that Littlefield Construction Co., which it says is incorporated in Georgia, poorly maintained the roadway. The company contracted with the Department of Transportation to perform maintenance on several roads in the area, including River Road, the suit said.
Scebbi is claiming gross negligence on the part of the transportation agency and Littlefield and seeks unspecified damages for injuries incurred when he was thrown from his motorcycle. The suit refers to his injuries as severe but does not go into specifics.
The lawsuit represents only one side of the legal argument.
Two calls by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette to Scebbi’s attorneys went unreturned, as did a call and email to Littlefield.
The Department of Transportation declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
The lawsuit is the second filed this year against the transportation agency and Littlefield in connection with the crash. In March, a wrongful death suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Angove.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
