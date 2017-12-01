Pixabay
Pixabay

Beaufort News

3 motorcycles went flying. One man died. Survivor says this caused it all

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 01, 2017 09:15 AM

A survivor in a fatal 2016 Yemassee motorcycle accident is taking the S.C. Department of Transportation and a construction company hired to maintain South Carolina roads to court.

In October of last year, a trio of motorcycles crashed on River Road in Yemassee after one of them hit a pothole, injuring four riders, one of whom later died from his injuries.

Now Beaufort County resident Domenic Scebbi, one of the surviving riders, is saying the Department of Transportation and the construction company hired to repair the pothole are to blame, according to a lawsuit filed Nov. 14 in Beaufort County Circuit Court.

In the suit, Scebbi said his motorcycle collided with debris from another motorcycle, driven by Ronald Angove, 67, of Sun City Hilton Head, that had hit a pothole and crashed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The suit alleges that defects in the road had been known to the state transportation department since 2011.

The suit also alleges that Littlefield Construction Co., which it says is incorporated in Georgia, poorly maintained the roadway. The company contracted with the Department of Transportation to perform maintenance on several roads in the area, including River Road, the suit said.

Scebbi is claiming gross negligence on the part of the transportation agency and Littlefield and seeks unspecified damages for injuries incurred when he was thrown from his motorcycle. The suit refers to his injuries as severe but does not go into specifics.

The lawsuit represents only one side of the legal argument.

Two calls by The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette to Scebbi’s attorneys went unreturned, as did a call and email to Littlefield.

The Department of Transportation declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.

The lawsuit is the second filed this year against the transportation agency and Littlefield in connection with the crash. In March, a wrongful death suit was filed on behalf of the estate of Angove.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

    Have you seen this girl? Caitlyn Frisina, 17, has been missing since Sunday. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts contact 877-419-0934.

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?
Port Royal man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning, this is where it happened 0:28

Port Royal man died in a single car crash Wednesday morning, this is where it happened
Crash on U.S. 21 near Trask Parkway 0:22

Crash on U.S. 21 near Trask Parkway

View More Video