Bluffton man succumbs to Yemassee motorcycle crash injuries

This story was updated March 9, 2017, to correct the spelling of Ronald Angove.
A 67-year-old man died on Wednesday from wounds suffered in an Oct. 22 motorcycle crash in Yemassee.
Ronald Angove, of Sun City Hilton Head, died at 3:15 p.m. at MUSC, according to Deputy Coroner David Ott.
The three motorcycles involved in the crash hit a large pothole while traveling north on River Road near Le Creuset Road. Four motorcyclists were injured, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. All of the riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments