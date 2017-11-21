Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in St. Helena gas station shooting; 2nd suspect still at large

More Videos 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive Pause 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 0:34 A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened 0:48 Who won Saturday's marsh tacky horse race in Yemassee? This video will show you 0:32 Beaufort Sheriff’s office: Broad River Bridge jumper may not have survived if not for these two 0:36 May River students raise big bucks to help sick classmate 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:10 Lining up to buy a home at Jimmy Buffett's Latitude Margaritaville becomes a party 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet 0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A man was shot on St. Helena Monday night, this is where it happened A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. Delayna Earley Staff video

A man was flown to MUSC with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on Monday night on St. Helena. This is where it happened. Delayna Earley Staff video