Beaufort News

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect arrested in St. Helena gas station shooting; 2nd suspect still at large

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

November 21, 2017 10:19 AM

One of two men wanted in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting at a St. Helena Island convenience store has turned himself in, while the other remains at large, Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies said.

Jermaine Sharodd Gadson, 41, of St. Helena, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the Sheriff’s Office, according to a department release.

Gadson is charged in warrants with misprision of a felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun, the release said. He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident.

Investigators are still looking for 43-year-old James Jabbar Williams, of Burton, who is wanted on the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, the release said. He may be in the St. Helena area.

Williams is accused of firing numerous rounds, possible from a semi-automatic assault rifle, at the male victim, who was not a store employee, in the parking lot of the Tiger Express convenience store at 813 Sea Island Parkway about 7:30 p.m., according to a separate Sheriff’s Office release. Williams then left the business in a black SUV, the release said.

Gadson is not believed to have fired any shots, but is accused of carrying a handgun into the convenience store, hiding it from deputies and withholding information about the shooting, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who was injured in his right arm and left leg, has since been released from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts can call Sgt. Adam Draisen 843-255-3409 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

