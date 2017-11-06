Stock image
Beaufort News

Man injured, flown to MUSC after St. Helena Island shooting incident

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

November 06, 2017 8:47 PM

One man has multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting incident on St. Helena Island Monday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The injured man was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after the shooting around 7:30 p.m. at the Tiger Express at 813 Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island near Polowana Road, Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday night.

After exiting the store, the man got into his vehicle in the store’s parking lot and several shots were fired at him, Bromage said. The man got out of his vehicle and returned fire, which was coming from unknown individuals in an unknown vehicle. By 9 p.m. it was not known if anyone in the other involved vehicle had been injured.

Residents should expect a higher than normal law enforcement presence in the area while the Sheriff’s Office investigates.

Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Emergency Dispatch at 911 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

