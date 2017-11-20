Sheriff’s Office: 2 men wanted after St. Helena Island gas station shooting

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has warrants for two men believed to be connected with the Nov. 6 shooting at a St. Helena Island gas station — one who fired at the victim and another who withheld information from investigators — according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

James Jabbar Williams, 43, is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Jermaine Sharodd Gadson is wanted for misprision of a felony and unlawful carrying of a handgun. Both men are believed to live on St. Helena Island.

Williams is accused of firing numerous rounds, possibly from a semi-automatic assault rifle, at the victim in the parking lot of the gas station around 7:30 p.m., according to the release. Williams left the business in a black SUV and left behind 7.62 cartridge casings in the parking lot.

Gadson is not believed to have fired any shots, but he is accused of carrying a handgun into the convenience store, hiding it from deputies and withholding information about the shooting, according to the release.

The victim, who was injured in his right arm and his left leg, has since been released from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Adam Draisen at 843-255-3409 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime- SC for possible reward.