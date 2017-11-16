MSN just named this Beaufort County town the ‘most adorable’ in South Carolina

First, this Beaufort County municipality was cute, and now it’s being called adorable.
Beaufort was named the most adorable small town in South Carolina by MSN.
Also on the list as standouts in other states: Branson, Mo.; St. Augustine, Fla.; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; and Beaufort, N.C.
The website said it picked a “hidden treasure” from each state, where visitors can “enjoy small-town America” — even though some are technically cities.
MSN pointed out that our Beaufort is known for “its classic Southern charm, with stunning antebellum architecture and moss-covered oak trees.” It noted walking tours and horse-drawn carriages, along with the Beaufort History Museum.
In May, Jetsetter magazine named Beaufort the 5th cutest small town in the U.S.
Just a few months later, Country Living said Beaufort’s Tidalholm mansion was the most famous historic house in the state.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103
