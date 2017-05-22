Jetsetter says this Beaufort County town is 5th cutest small town in U.S.

Beaufort County has been getting a lot of national recognition recently from big travel websites and magazines such as Southern Living, TripAdvisor, and Travel + Leisure .
Travel website Jetsetter recently listed Beaufort as the No. 5 cutest small town in the country, adding to the county’s resume for coolness.
Jetsetter calls Beaufort a “Lowcountry fishing village” that looks “straight out of a movie set” and is “ideal for enjoying simple pleasures.”
We’re not really surprised though. Southern Living recently named Beaufort the best small town in the South and picked Anchorage 1770 Inn, a Beaufort bed and breakfast as one of the best accommodations across the South.
