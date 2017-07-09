Tidalholm in Beaufort.
Beaufort News

July 09, 2017 3:56 PM

Beaufort’s “Big Chill” house named South Carolina’s most famous

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

Country Living magazine has spoken, and Beaufort’s Tidalholm mansion is the most famous historic house in South Carolina.

The publication praises the home as an “architechtual beauty” and goes out of their way to single out “some pretty spectacular interior plasterwork” in the article, which discusses the 50 most famous historic houses in America.

The 7,400-square-foot beauty famously served as the setting for the 1983 Lawrence Kasdan movie “The Big Chill” starring Jeff Goldblum, Tom Berenger, Glenn Close and Kevin Kline. It was also featured in 1979’s “The Great Santini”.

The house was sold in April of this year, after four years on the market, to a New York developer for $1.76 million. The developer has since begun renovations on the home.

Tidalholm joins other famous houses like Elvis Presley’s home Graceland and George Washington’s home Mount Vernon on the list.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

