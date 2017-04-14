Beaufort mansion from ‘The Big Chill,’ ‘The Great Santini’ finally sold, 4 years later

Tidalholm, built in 1853 and made famous through its appearances in such films as ‘The Big Chill’ and ‘The Great Santini,’ has a new owner - four years after it went on the market.

The 7,400-square-foot waterfront property at 1 Laurens St. had an initial asking price of $4.5 million in 2013. The final sale price came in at $1.76 million, sold to John C. Tashjian, a New York City developer, and Beaufort native, Katie Cunningham.

According to the New York Post, the home is set for a 2018 move-in date.

“Katie and I are extremely excited and honored to be Tidalhom’s next owner. We are committed to restoring this storied, historic home to its original grandeur and to serve as its custodian so that it may be enjoyed by future generations”, Tashjian said in a written statement.

About the property:

Includes 7 bedrooms and 7 full bathrooms

The second story of the home was built in 1893 following a hurricane.

It was used as a guest house from the 1930s to 1970s, when it returned to a private residence.

It once housed a restaurant downstairs.

Even before it became a film site, it was a destination for writers whose work was later adapted for the big screen.

Actor Tom Berenger enjoyed the house so much that after the filming of ‘The Big Chill,’ he was married on the grounds.

A glimpse at the property:

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/