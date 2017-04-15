Tidalholm: Take a Hollywood tour inside Beaufort’s waterfront mansion

Built nearly 200 years ago, Tidalholm stands as a lavish doorway into the Old South. And it’s played a vital role in the tourism of Beaufort and Beaufort County in recent decades, with fans standing outside the iron gates to snap photos of the mansion made famous by Hollywood.
With news that the home has finally sold after four years on the market, here’s a look back at the two movies filmed at the home that helped make the outside world take notice of the Lowcountry.
