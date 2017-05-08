Southern Living picks this Beaufort hotel as one of the best in the South; now hosting official ‘Southern Living’ events

Southern Living editors have been all about Beaufort recently, so it’s no surprise they recently picked Anchorage 1770 Inn as one of the best accommodations across the South, now fit to host official Southern Living events.

Anchorage 1770 Inn, a bed and breakfast in downton Beaufort, was named to the Southern Living Hotel Collection, under the banner of Southern Living magazine.

Hand-selected by Southern Living editors, the Hotel Collection is a “carefully curated portfolio of the most delightful hotel experiences the South has to offer.”

The magazine recently rated the town of Beaufort as the “Best Small Town in the South.”

Owners Frank and Amy Lesesne operate the Anchorage as a full-service boutique hotel and a newly re-launched restaurant: The Ribaut Social Club.

“After being open for less than two years, it is great honor to be selected by our friends at Southern Living,” said Frank Lesesne. “To be included in a collection with the likes of Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee and The Wilcox in Aiken, South Carolina is a bit overwhelming.”

The property’s newest distinction from Southern Living will bring new lifestyle programming to the hotel.

“By being part of the collection, we have the support of Southern Living to create events and experiences that are truly authentic to the South and the Lowcountry in particular,” said Amy Lesesne. “Through our new restaurant, the Ribaut Social Club, we will soon be offering ‘Official Southern Living Events’ that include bourbon tastings, local oyster themed dinners and visiting authors and chefs.”

Anchorage 1770 is currently exploring programming opportunities with the Pat Conroy Literary Center, the Beaufort Film Society and other local organizations to give visitors a true taste of the South Carolina Lowcountry.

“Anchorage 1770 is a perfect fit for our collection,” said Southern Living Editor in Chief Sid Evans, “and it couldn’t be in a better location than Beaufort, South Carolina.”