Police: Suspect who shot two officers menaced mother, had history of violent charges

The 26-year-old man killed by police after allegedly wounding two officers Thursday night during a domestic violence incident near Hardeeville had earlier in the evening fired a gun near his mother’s head and had a history of violent charges.

Jose A. Trejo, 26, identified Friday morning by Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III, has previously been charged with criminal domestic violence, unlawful weapon possession, driving under the influence, drug trafficking, failure to appear in court and filing a false police report, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said during a Friday press conference in Hardeeville.

The charging agencies in those incidents included the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia Police Department, Malphrus said.

Trejo died at the scene of the 432 Sanders Road disturbance after three Hardeeville Police officers and a Sheriff’s Office deputy were called to the residence around 6 p.m. after a report of a “domestic situation,” Malphrus said.

Trejo, a resident of the home, allegedly fired a gun near his mother’s head before police arrived. Malphrus said she was treated for powder burns to the side of her face and eye at an area hospital Thursday night and released.

As two officers entered the home, Trejo allegedly exited a bedroom and began firing.

“It was an ambush-style attack,” Malphrus said.

The officers returned fire, killing Trejo. It was unclear Friday which officer fired the fatal shot since the investigation is in its early stages.

“We are not clear why this happened or what caused (Trejo) to act in this manner,” Malphrus said.

Deputy Justin Smith was stuck by a bullet in the left hand and collar bone, Malphrus said.

He was by flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where Malphrus said he was in stable condition and awaiting surgery around 3 p.m. for the wound to his hand.

Sgt. Kelvin Grant, of the Hardeeville Police Department, was struck in the arm by a bullet and on his left side by a bullet fragment, Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward said.

He was also flown to the Savannah hospital and awaits a surgery for his arm later Friday.

“He’s in good spirits and recovering well,” Woodward said.

Both officers have their families with them and are fathers, Woodward and Malphrus said.

Smith has been with the Sheriff’s Office for around two years.

Grant has been with the police department since 2010.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation, as is protocol in all officer-involved shootings. SLED investigators are currently working to interview witnesses, Malphrus said.

Smith was wearing a body camera at the time of the shootings, Malphrus said. However, footage has not yet been released to the public by SLED.