Coroner identifies suspect in wounding of Jasper County, Hardeeville officers

The suspect who was killed after allegedly firing on and wounding two law enforcement officers during a domestic disturbance outside Hardeeville on Thursday has been identified.

Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III on Friday morning identified the suspect as Jose A. Trejo, 26.

Trejo died at the scene of the 432 Sanders Road disturbance after three Hardeeville Police officers and one Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputy were called to the residence around 6 p.m. after a report of a “domestic situation,” according to Sheriff Chris Malphrus.

Trejo, a resident of the home, allegedly had fired at a woman Malphrus called his “significant other” before police arrived. Information on Trejo’s background has also not yet been released.

“As they approached the house, we believe the suspect came out and began firing out our officers,” Sheriff Chris Malphrus said on Thursday night. “The officers returned fire hitting and striking the suspect and he is deceased on the scene.”

Deputy Justin Smith was stuck by at least one bullet and flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah where Malphrus said he was said to be in stable condition late Thursday night.

Sgt. Kelvin Grant, of the Hardeeville Police Department, was struck “multiple times” and was also flown to the Savannah hospital where he was reportedly also in stable condition and talking to officers late Thursday night, according to Hardeeville Police Chief Sam Woodward.

Malphrus said he was unsure if there was any conversation between law enforcement and Trejo before he allegedly opened fire.

Smith has been with the Sheriff’s Office for around two years.

Grant has been with the police department since 2010.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation, as is protocol in all officer-involved shootings.

This story will be updated.