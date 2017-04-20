Report: 2 officers involved in shooting in Hardeeville

Two officers were shot after responding to a domestic dispute at the Sanders subdivision in Hardeeville.
A Hardeeville Police officer and Jasper County deputy have been shot by a suspect, according to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus.
The two officers are in "critical, but stable condition," Malphrus said.
The incident began with Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a domestic complaint after 6 p.m. Thursday, where a man was reported to be shooting at a woman, Malphrus said.
Officers did return fire and the suspect is dead, according to Malphrus.
There is still a heavy police presence on the scene.
Video can be found at The Island Packet Facebook page, and this story will be updated soon.
Comments