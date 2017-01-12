Man charged in crash that killed Bluffton teen to have bond hearing next week

A 27-year-old Ridgeland man charged with felony DUI after a fatal crash that killed a Bluffton teen Jan. 6 will have one more bond hearing in Jasper County next week.
Christopher Lenning was denied bond on Sunday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, according to Jasper County court online records. The crash resulted in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Whiteleather of Bluffton and the injury of two passengers in Lenning’s truck.
The date has not been set for Lenning’s bond hearing on the felony DUI resulting in death charge, Erinn McGuire, spokeswoman of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said Thursday.
Lenning was on parole from October 2014 to June 2016 following his conviction on one count of aggravated assault on a police officer , according to Georgia’s Hancock State Prison online parole records.
