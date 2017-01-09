Ridgeland man charged with DUI in crash that killed Bluffton teen

A 27-year-old Ridgeland man faces felony charges of drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident following a Friday evening crash that claimed the life of a Bluffton teenager and left two other people injured.
Christopher Lenning, 27, faces charges of felony DUI resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said Monday morning.
Lenning is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center and was denied bond in Jasper County court on Sunday morning, Southern said.
Bluffton teen Caleb Whiteleather was killed around 8 p.m. on Friday on S.C. 462 near Ridgeland.
Lenning was driving a pickup truck that crossed the center line and struck Whiteleather’s car head-on, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.
Whiteleather died at the scene from his injuries, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III said
Two adult male passengers in Lenning’s truck, ages 25 and 44, suffered incapacitating injuries and were taken to an area hospital, Southern said. Lenning sustained non-incapacitating injuries and fled the scene.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments