Head-on crash kills 1 near Ridgeland

A Jasper County crash on S.C. 462 near Dawson Landing in Ridgeland killed one driver just after 8 p.m. on Friday.
A Ford pickup truck heading south on S.C. 462 allegedly crossed over the center line and struck a Ford Mustang traveling north head-on, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said. The person driving the Mustang, whose identity was not immediately available, was killed.
Information about charges and the truck driver’s identity also was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
