Beaufort thrift store tied to scrutinized charity evicted

A Beaufort thrift store with ties to a charity that has been the target of a federal investigation was evicted fromwas kicked to the curb this week.
Marines and Mickey was served an eviction notice Monday afternoon at Vintage 154, a thrift store on Robert Smalls Parkway, according to a Beaufort County court notice taped to the door. The contents of the store were piled in the grass along the road Tuesday as people picked through clothes, furniture and other items.
Yellow tape later cordoned off the items and a Beaufort Police Department vehicle was in the median nearby Tuesday afternoon.
Marines and Mickey’s mission was to send Marines and their families to Disney World and provide for families to attend graduations at Marine recruit depots in San Diego and on Parris Island, according to the nonprofit organization’s profile on business networking website LinkedIn. A website for the organization, www.marinesandmickey.org, is no longer in service.
A Beaufort post-office box address was listed on the LinkedIn page, and Marines and Mickey joined the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2015.
The charity and its founder, John Simpson, have come under scrutiny from federal investigators after complaints Simpson misused money raised for the organization and misrepresented his military service, according to multiple news reports.
A phone message for Simpson and a message left for a number associated with Marines and Mickey were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.
In an interview with Savannah television station WSAV in April, Simpson denied he misused the money and declined to talk about whether he misrepresented his military service, the station reported.
Naval Criminal Investigative Service spokesman Ed Buice said in June that Marines and Mickey was part of an active investigation and declined further comment. Buice told the Chattanooga Times Free Press in a story published in July that the agency was still investigating claims in reference to the charity and looking for possible victims.
A nonprofit corporation called Marines and Mickey, started in 2014 and registered to John Simpson and a Columbia address, was dissolved in June, according to state business filings.
Simpson also has ties to Peace, Love and Hot Dogs, a Boundary Street hot-dog stand that appears to have been vacated. Peace, Love and Hot Dogs co-owner Vaughn Keown said Simpson had provided a “loan” to help get the business started.
