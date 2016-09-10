Looks like Peace, Love and Hot Dogs isn’t doing so hot

It appears that as the hot summer comes to an end, so must the serving of hot franks at Peace, Love and Hot Dogs on Boundary Street in Beaufort.
After a reader suggested that the restaurant might be abandoned, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette decided to investigate.
From our findings, we believe that the eatery has closed.
A sign posted on the front door of Peace, Love and Hot Dogs reads, “Closed until Labor Day! Gone Fishing.” The sign has remained on the door as of Sept. 9, well after Labor Day, and the shop was locked up during regular opening hours. Debris and tree branches, possibly from Tropical Storm Hermine, liter the front porch. A Palmetto Environmental Solutions truck has been sitting in the parking lot for days.
The phone number posted on the restaurant’s sign and Facebook page receives a “cannot be completed” message when dialed. The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette has been unable to contact co-owner John Simpson as of Saturday morning.
Peace, Love and Hot Dogs opened June 3 at 911 Boundary Street in the former Yes Thai Indeed building. The restaurant served hot dogs, beer, homemade chili, cole slaw and offered lunch delivery.
Sherry Poplin, owner of the building, said Friday she had not heard from Simpson. Poplin said she is talking to other potential tenants and is searching for a new lease holder.
“I think (the location) could be great,” she said. “But it has to be the right thing.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
