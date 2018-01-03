Airport terminal sign
Airport terminal sign freeimages.com
Airport terminal sign freeimages.com

Local

Savannah Hilton Head Airport closed; thousands of passengers left flightless

By Kasia Kovacs

kkovacs@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 09:52 AM

Note: This story has been udpated to include more information about the number of canceled flights.

About 4,500 passengers saw their flights canceled after the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport closed Wednesday because of severe winter weather conditions.

Seventy-eight inbound and outbound flights were canceled, said Lori Lynah, director of marketing for the airport.

Because inclement winter weather is so infrequent in the Lowcountry, the airport did not have enough materials to clear and salt the runways, Lynah said. Wednesday was the first time both runways had been shut down due to weather conditions since 1989.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, it was unclear when the airport would reopen.

“It totally depends on the weather,” Lynah said.

Airport officials “will continue to monitor conditions” and “share any updates as they become available,” according to a 9:30 a.m. post from the airport’s Facebook page.

Passengers should contact their airlines for more information about rescheduled flights, Lynah said.

Four planes left from the airport Wednesday morning, from 5:25 a.m. to about 7:30 a.m.

The Lowcountry is expected to see at least 1 to 3 inches of snow before 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. There’s also a 30 percent chance that Beaufort County will experience more than 4 inches of snow.

Snow in Beaufort County and the rest of the Lowcountry is an unusual occurance, and the area had experienced several traffic accidents by Wednesday morning.

Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

    The National Weather Service is predicting more snow and ice for Beaufort County on Wednesday than its previous forecast showed. Here's what to expect.

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast
Crews treating ice-covered bridges around Beaufort County 0:47

Crews treating ice-covered bridges around Beaufort County

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

View More Video