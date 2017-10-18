Want to say good bye to Hilton Head’s big red buoy? Today may be your last chance

Alas, the day many Hilton Head residents hoped would never come has arrived— the big red buoy is scheduled to be moved today.

Art Smith, the contractor working with the U.S. Coast Guard on the buoy’s removal, confirmed Wednesday morning that starting at 1 p.m., the buoy will be lifted onto a truck and finally removed from the beach.

The 13,000-pound buoy appeared on South Forest Beach like a big, red, very heavy beach toy after Tropical Storm Irma. It didn’t take long for residents and visitors to become attached. It served as a jungle gym for some, an essential photo op spot for visitors and even as the backdrop for a wedding.

For the last few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has promised its removal. Last week, a contractor loaded the buoy onto a flat-bed truck before taking it off again and putting it back on the beach. According to Smith, the contractor didn’t feel comfortable the buoy was secure enough.

Tommy Burrows, owner of Tommy’s Towing in Bluffton, was put in charge of the job. He will use an 18-wheel truck to get the buoy off the beach and transport it to the Coast Guard station in Charleston.

So sadly, we must say one final farewell to buoy #8.

You may soon be gone, but you are unlikely to be forgotten.