Want to say good bye to Hilton Head’s big red buoy? Today may be your last chance

More Videos

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service 0:39

Beaufort's Robert Smalls grave site was just awarded this recognition from the National Parks Service

Pause
Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us 0:43

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico 1:13

'We were just mocking the Europeans': Dancer explains the origins of Chilenos de Morenos, a folkloric dance from Mexico

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:50

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports 0:51

POP tennis versus Pickleball: similarities and differences between the sports

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal 1:34

Police officer has girlfriend pulled over for surprise proposal

  • After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

    Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Submitted photos
Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos. Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Submitted photos

Local

Want to say good bye to Hilton Head’s big red buoy? Today may be your last chance

By Maggie Angst

mangst@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 9:58 AM

Alas, the day many Hilton Head residents hoped would never come has arrived— the big red buoy is scheduled to be moved today.

Art Smith, the contractor working with the U.S. Coast Guard on the buoy’s removal, confirmed Wednesday morning that starting at 1 p.m., the buoy will be lifted onto a truck and finally removed from the beach.

The 13,000-pound buoy appeared on South Forest Beach like a big, red, very heavy beach toy after Tropical Storm Irma. It didn’t take long for residents and visitors to become attached. It served as a jungle gym for some, an essential photo op spot for visitors and even as the backdrop for a wedding.

For the last few weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard has promised its removal. Last week, a contractor loaded the buoy onto a flat-bed truck before taking it off again and putting it back on the beach. According to Smith, the contractor didn’t feel comfortable the buoy was secure enough.

Tommy Burrows, owner of Tommy’s Towing in Bluffton, was put in charge of the job. He will use an 18-wheel truck to get the buoy off the beach and transport it to the Coast Guard station in Charleston.

So sadly, we must say one final farewell to buoy #8.

You may soon be gone, but you are unlikely to be forgotten.

Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  