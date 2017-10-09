Fate of Hilton Head’s big red buoy in limbo. First it was taken off beach, then put back.

A Coast Guard contractor on Monday morning began moving the No. 8 buoy off the Hilton Head beach where it had been deposited by Tropical Storm Irma in September.

The buoy was loaded onto a truck, and then it was taken off and put back on the beach.

Lt. J.B. Zorn, public information officer for the U.S. Coast Guard, said that the contractor has not been in touch with the Coast Guard about why the buoy was not moved. Zorn could not provide the name of the contractor.

He said he did not know when it would be taken off the beach.

The 13,000-pound buoy has become a popular place for photo ops for Coligny Beach visitors and even served as the backdrop for a wedding.

Before the storm, the buoy had been located eight miles offshore marking the entrance to the Port Royal Sound for ships.

The buoy was expected to be excavated on Monday and loaded onto a truck to be taken to Charleston.