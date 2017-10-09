Fate of Hilton Head’s big red buoy in limbo. First it was taken off beach, then put back.

More Videos

Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment 3:06

Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment

Pause
After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark 3:05

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 1:06

Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island

Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina 4:28

Car is removed from marsh at Beaufort Downtown Marina

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere 0:39

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere

The boat wrecks of Broad Creek 1:46

The boat wrecks of Broad Creek

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:45

Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics 0:19

Beaufort school board chairman lets loose against critics

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values 2:23

Developer calls tiny house project affordable, neighbors say hurts values

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video 0:44

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video

  • Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment

    An initial attempt was made Monday morning to remove Hilton Head's big red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma. However, shortly after loading the buoy onto the truck, a contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard placed the buoy back on the beach.

An initial attempt was made Monday morning to remove Hilton Head's big red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma. However, shortly after loading the buoy onto the truck, a contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard placed the buoy back on the beach. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
An initial attempt was made Monday morning to remove Hilton Head's big red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma. However, shortly after loading the buoy onto the truck, a contractor hired by the U.S. Coast Guard placed the buoy back on the beach. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Local

Fate of Hilton Head’s big red buoy in limbo. First it was taken off beach, then put back.

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 09, 2017 9:02 AM

A Coast Guard contractor on Monday morning began moving the No. 8 buoy off the Hilton Head beach where it had been deposited by Tropical Storm Irma in September.

The buoy was loaded onto a truck, and then it was taken off and put back on the beach.

Lt. J.B. Zorn, public information officer for the U.S. Coast Guard, said that the contractor has not been in touch with the Coast Guard about why the buoy was not moved. Zorn could not provide the name of the contractor.

He said he did not know when it would be taken off the beach.

The 13,000-pound buoy has become a popular place for photo ops for Coligny Beach visitors and even served as the backdrop for a wedding.

Before the storm, the buoy had been located eight miles offshore marking the entrance to the Port Royal Sound for ships.

The buoy was expected to be excavated on Monday and loaded onto a truck to be taken to Charleston.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

This Lowcountry buoy won't be going anywhere

View More Video