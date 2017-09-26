Hilton Head’s big red buoy was another sign this beach wedding was meant to be

More Videos 1:28 Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach Pause 2:07 Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor 3:45 Cars flipped over, roofs blown off, homes flooding: The aftermath of Hurricane Maria 0:45 Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." 1:01 A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:45 These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma 0:36 Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches 2:37 Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stranded buoy brings wedding bells to Hilton Head beach A Kentucky couple was married at Hilton Head Island's Coligny beach last weekend. The bride says a giant red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma was just one sign the couple's wedding was meant to be. A Kentucky couple was married at Hilton Head Island's Coligny beach last weekend. The bride says a giant red buoy that washed ashore from Tropical Storm Irma was just one sign the couple's wedding was meant to be. Photographs from Ann Marie Jones and Allie Nichols Photography Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

