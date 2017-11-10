What a planned $22-million facility in Bluffton could mean for your healthcare

Looking for a one-stop medical shop in Bluffton?
A new medical campus with precisely that aim is being planned for the Buckwalter Place development.
Savannah-based health care provider St. Joseph’s/Candler is planning to build a $22-million, 40,000-square-foot facility that will provide patients with services including primary care, physical therapy, wound care, x-ray and MRI imaging, as well as radiation and oncology treatment, according to the firm’s president Paul Hinchey.
St. Joseph’s/Candler spokesman Scott Larson said Friday the facility will include technology to assist with radiation treatment planning, a service cancer patients must currently travel to Savannah to receive.
Hinchey said a “mini-hospital” with emergency services may eventually become part of plans for the facility.
“We knew we needed some type of medical campus in our area where people can go to a single location for their healthcare,” Hinchey said. “Buckwalter (Place) is a great location for a campus like that — it’s well known, it’s easy to get to, it has the space we need.”
Existing St. Joseph’s/Candler facilities in Bluffton and Okatie will be relocated to the new campus, but the company’s operations on Hilton Head Island will remain in place.
The new St. Joseph’s/Candler facility is planned to be built in two phases on a four-acre parcel directly across Buckwalter Place Boulevard from the Publix grocery store.
Hinchey said elements of the campus require approval from the state prior to construction. He said he expects that approval process to take about six months.
Once ground breaks on the first phase of the campus, the construction time frame is about a year and a half, Hinchey said.
Larson said the campus is expected to employ 63 people, with a annual total payroll of about $6.6 million.
Hinchey said the project represents “major employer coming into Bluffton and making a major commitment.”
St. Joseph’s/Candler officials are expected to join Bluffton town leaders and staff with Buckwalter Place builder Southeastern Developers to formally introduce the project Monday morning.
The site is already the headquarters of eviCore, a managed health care benefits firm recently sold to St. Louis-based Express Scripts Holdong Co. for $3.6 billion.
A Kroger Marketplace grocery store surrounded by new retail shops and residences are planned at the site, which currently includes businesses such as the Publix, a movie theater and brewery.
The announcement of the Bluffton campus comes of the heels of a groundbreaking ceremony earlier this week for a St. Joseph’s/Candler medical center in Pooler.
“The new 18-acre campus will be located on Pooler Parkway near the intersection with Interstate 16,” according to a Wednesday news release from the company. “The project will be multi-phased and built out over a ten-year-period to create a multi-story, technologically advanced medical facility.”
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
