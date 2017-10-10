Bluffton’s eviCore sold to Express Scripts for $3.6 billion

More Videos 0:36 Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? Pause 1:40 Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 0:49 The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why. 1:13 Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 2:57 Snake bites, and sightings of slithering reptiles increase in 2017 0:45 Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:56 Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma 0:54 Tropical Storm Ophelia expected to become hurricane by Thursday, tie record set in 1800s 3:06 Bye Bye, Buoy? Hilton Head's big red buoy removed... for a moment 1:05 Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore - but who are they? St. Louis-based Express Scripts has announced they will buy Bluffton-based eviCore by the end of the year for $3.6 billion. St. Louis-based Express Scripts has announced they will buy Bluffton-based eviCore by the end of the year for $3.6 billion. Drew Martin Staff video

