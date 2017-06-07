It’s an empty space right now, but in a year expect to see a new Bluffton grocery store there

The opening of a 113,000-square-foot Kroger at Buckwalter Place in Bluffton is set for summer 2018, Kroger officials said Wednesday.
Construction for the store along with a mixed-used development to accompany it was approved by the Town of Bluffton in 2015.
The store is to be one of the company’s “Marketplace” concepts, which will feature upscale amenities such as a drive-thru pharmacy, fuel center, Fred Meyer Jewelry store, a Starbucks and a “Chef on the Run” service.
An outdoor mall will be constructed around the store and will include retail, restaurants and residential space.
Earlier this year, Southeastern Development Associates said the $30 million first installment of the project would be completed by mid-2017. It did not identify which businesses would be included in the first installment.
Kroger currently operates one store in Bluffton and one on Hilton Head Island.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments