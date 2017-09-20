Hilton Head’s pet owners soon won’t have far to drive for their treat hook-up

A sign for Petsmart has been locked into place at its future home on Hilton Head Island at Sea Turtle Marketplace, the former Pineland Station.
The retail store has a grand opening set for Oct. 28, said Tommy Smith, president of Sand Castles Constructors, a contractor Sea Turtle Marketplace.
West Marine recently announced its opening in new plaza for Sept. 30.
An opening date for Kitchen & Company is still unknown at this time, Smith said.
Smith also said Wednesday that work has started on the two buildings closest to U.S. 278. Construction of the buildings is set to be completed in December.
Fiamme Italian Kitchen, a wood-fire grill restaurant with authentic and modern Italian food, is one of the restaurants set to be housed in the two buildings. Other businesses, such as Another Broken Egg, Jersey Mike’s along with Nail Talk & Polished Spa, are also planned for Sea Turtle Marketplace.
Construction of the building has been held up as completion of Sea Turtle Marketplace has had several bumps in the road in recent years.
