Hilton Head’s pet owners soon won’t have far to drive for their treat hook-up

More Videos 0:44 Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? Pause 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:46 See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico 3:26 Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 0:22 Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 0:30 Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:48 Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:37 Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Female owners of cats benefit most from stress-reducing effects of a pet Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman older than 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life. Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman older than 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life. The Mayo Clinic

Does owning a pet help reduce your risk of stroke and other cardiovascular events? A recent study suggests the answer is yes, especially if you're a woman older than 50 who owns a cat. Reporter Vivien Williams talks to Mayo Clinic oncologist Dr. Edward Creagan about how pets can improve your health and life. The Mayo Clinic