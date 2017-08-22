2 stores at the former Pineland Station are set to open this fall

An earlier version of this story included the wrong date for the charity sales event. The correct date is Sept. 30.
Two stores are set to open in coming months at Sea Turtle Marketplace, formerly Pineland Station, said Tommy Smith, president of Sand Castles Constructors, a contractor for the job.
West Marine will open in September and Petsmart in October, Smith said Tuesday. An opening date is still unknown for Kitchen & Company.
It could be early December before work in completed on two buildings that are closest to U.S. 278, Smith said.
Construction at the site has seen several delays since its beginning but started moving again in September.
Other businesses announced for the location include Another Broken Egg, Jersey Mikes, Nail Talk & Polished Spa and Casale Wood Fired Ristorante.
Margo Donohue, West Marine spokeswoman, said Tuesday that West Marine will close its location on Hilton Head Island at 890 William Hilton Parkway.
A press release from West Marine says the water-sport outfitter will open in mid-September but is planning a Sept. 30 grand opening celebration.
The celebration will include food, beverages and live entertainment along with hands-on activities and giveaways, the release states.
The store has yet to pick charities and is looking for local nonprofits that serve local boating, fishing, paddling, sailing and or the marine environmental communities.
In addition, 10 percent of sales (up to $5,000) on Sept. 30 will be donated to participating charities along with West Marine’s nonprofit BlueFuture.
Petsmart officials did not return phone calls to confirm their opening by deadline.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments