Hilton Head coffee shop a casualty of Irma. Will be closed for a while

The Starbucks at Sea Turtle Marketplace on the north end of Hilton Head Island has been closed since staff evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Irma.
The Starbucks building received roof damage that caused flooding of the building, said Tommy Smith, president of Sand Castles Constructors, a contractor for Sea Turtle Marketplace.
Smith said the coffee shop is not gone for good and that it will likely be open again in upcoming weeks.
There were already plans in place to demolish the north-end Starbucks building and rebuild it on site, Smith said.
He said these plans have nothing to do with the current closing and the store should reopen at its current site before the project begins.
Starbucks fans shouldn’t fret about missing their morning coffee because of the project, Smith said. The store will move into a temporary building at Sea Turtle Marketplace before demolition starts on the building.
A timeline for the project is still unknown, Smith said. He said work has just started on the building that is proposed as the temporary location to house Starbucks.
