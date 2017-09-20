Hilton Head coffee shop a casualty of Irma. Will be closed for a while

More Videos 0:44 Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? Pause 0:30 Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 3:26 Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 0:46 See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico 1:37 Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday 0:22 Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 0:49 Muschamp's take on the new DJ playing music during the USC football game. 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Making perfect pour-over coffee Ryan Siu of The Black Drop coffeehouse in Bellingham, Wash., gives a few pointers on how to make a great cup of coffee at home. One secret: A burr grinder might be the most important part of a great cup'a joe. Ryan Siu of The Black Drop coffeehouse in Bellingham, Wash., gives a few pointers on how to make a great cup of coffee at home. One secret: A burr grinder might be the most important part of a great cup'a joe. The Bellingham Herald

