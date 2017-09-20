Hilton Head coffee shop a casualty of Irma. Will be closed for a while

More Videos

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? 0:44

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding?

Pause
Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 0:30

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 3:26

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico

See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico 0:46

See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday 1:37

Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday

Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire 0:22

Smoke pours from Beaufort home after fire

Muschamp's take on the new DJ playing music during the USC football game. 0:49

Muschamp's take on the new DJ playing music during the USC football game.

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:01

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic'

  • Making perfect pour-over coffee

    Ryan Siu of The Black Drop coffeehouse in Bellingham, Wash., gives a few pointers on how to make a great cup of coffee at home. One secret: A burr grinder might be the most important part of a great cup'a joe.

Ryan Siu of The Black Drop coffeehouse in Bellingham, Wash., gives a few pointers on how to make a great cup of coffee at home. One secret: A burr grinder might be the most important part of a great cup'a joe. The Bellingham Herald
Ryan Siu of The Black Drop coffeehouse in Bellingham, Wash., gives a few pointers on how to make a great cup of coffee at home. One secret: A burr grinder might be the most important part of a great cup'a joe. The Bellingham Herald

Business

Hilton Head coffee shop a casualty of Irma. Will be closed for a while

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 20, 2017 9:59 AM

The Starbucks at Sea Turtle Marketplace on the north end of Hilton Head Island has been closed since staff evacuated ahead of Tropical Storm Irma.

The Starbucks building received roof damage that caused flooding of the building, said Tommy Smith, president of Sand Castles Constructors, a contractor for Sea Turtle Marketplace.

Smith said the coffee shop is not gone for good and that it will likely be open again in upcoming weeks.

There were already plans in place to demolish the north-end Starbucks building and rebuild it on site, Smith said.

He said these plans have nothing to do with the current closing and the store should reopen at its current site before the project begins.

Starbucks fans shouldn’t fret about missing their morning coffee because of the project, Smith said. The store will move into a temporary building at Sea Turtle Marketplace before demolition starts on the building.

A timeline for the project is still unknown, Smith said. He said work has just started on the building that is proposed as the temporary location to house Starbucks.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding?

View More Video