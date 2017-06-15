file photo
June 15, 2017 9:52 AM

Starbucks plans to demolish and rebuild this Hilton Head location

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

Starbucks is proposing tearing down its location at Sea Turtle Marketplace and rebuilding there, according to Town of Hilton Head documents.

Judy Nash Timmer, town senior planner, said preliminary plans show the drive-through being relocated.

“This will give them more stacking room in an effort to keep cars off (U.S.) 278,” Timmer said. “Typically in the morning, the cars line goes out into the turn lane on 278.”

Nash said Starbucks contractors have told town staff the building will be about the same size.

A proposed time-line for the project has not been released, Timmer said.

A new Starbucks also was recently proposed for the Shelter Cove Towne Centre district. If constructed, it would be the fifth Starbucks on the island.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

