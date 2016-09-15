Alvin Ord’s, a recent addition to Old Town Bluffton, expands hours

Eric Lunde brought Alvin Ord’s to Bluffton in July after he, his son Christopher Lunde and Corri McKenzie learned the art of sandwich making from the Port Royal Alvin Ord’s owner, Tom Lewis.
Eric Lunde said he and his partners have been doing well in Bluffton and that after multiple requests from customers, the sandwich shop will now be open seven days a week, but with shorter hours in the evening.
People have been happy with their sandwiches, according to Lunde.
“Even with the storms, (customers) still came in,” he said.
Alvin Ord’s is part of an apparent boom in Old Town’s food scene lately with the recent opening of Calhoun’s, the recent soft opening of Sippin Cow, and the future openings of FARM, Twisted European Bakery and The Depot.
Fujiyama sushi restaurant on Burnt Church Road will even have a presence in Old Town soon when it teams up with The Oyster Bar in the Promenade to expand the raw bar menu there.
Lunde said he thought the expansion of the food and beverage industry here was caused by the growth of the population itself.
“The residential growth is absolutely explosive and the economy is good now,” he said. “A nice sandwich and a nice meal out is a nice thing to do.”
I think most Blufftonians would agree.
Comments