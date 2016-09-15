Good news for those wondering when FARM will open in Old Town Bluffton

Old Town Bluffton has been experiencing a boom in its food scene lately with the recent openings of Calhoun’s and Alvin Ord’s, the recent soft opening of Sippin Cow, and the future openings of Twisted European Bakery and The Depot.
Fujiyama sushi restaurant on Burnt Church Road will even have a presence in Old Town soon when it teams up with The Oyster Bar in the Promenade to expand the raw bar menu there.
One of the new additions to the dinner lineup, though, has been a long time coming and is much anticipated.
FARM, an eatery focused on locally grown foods, will open within a month if all goes as planned, according to co-owner Josh Heaton.
Heaton said Farm would feature as many foods from the 5-acre farm he and his partners own as possible, a seasonally driven menu of about 12 items and relationships with local farmers and fishermen.
Foodies, vegans and locavores can rejoice unanimously.
“I just think (Old Town Bluffton is) a really attractive area,” Heaton said. “It’s charming, and most tourists and locals like to hang out and explore there. I think specifically our location is really high visibility and I feel like it’s the center of Old Town.”
FARM is at 1301 May River Road.
Details: www.farmbluffton.com
