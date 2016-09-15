Old Town Bluffton to get a little sweeter with Twisted European Bakery

The Twisted European Bakery, set to open by the end of September at 1253 May River Road in Old Town Bluffton, isn’t the only newcomer on the block; the bakery’s owner, Stephanie Pisano, said she was born and raised in the baking industry and just moved here from South Philadelphia.
Pisano said she and her team researched extensively for a place up and down the East Coast for three years until a friend told her to look at Bluffton.
“We spent about three weeks here, and we loved it,” she said. “This Old Town Bluffton, it just took our breath away.”
The bakery will feature items like Bavarian style pretzels, puff pizza, cupcakes and even Leopold’s ice cream from Savannah, according to their website. Pisano said many locals have anticipated the opening and have been calling to ask when the shop will open.
“We just put the phone back on the ringer,” she said.
I’ve seen pictures of the twisters — light flaky pastries with fruit infusions — on their website and I’m beginning to understand the public’s impatience.
Twisted joins the apparent boom in Old Town’s food scene lately with the recent openings of Calhoun’s and Alvin Ord’s, the recent soft opening of Sippin Cow, and the future openings of FARM and The Depot.
Fujiyama sushi restaurant on Burnt Church Road will even have a presence in Old Town soon when it teams up with The Oyster Bar in the Promenade to expand the raw bar menu there.
