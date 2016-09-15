What do you get when you cross The Oyster Bar with Fujiyama in Old Town Bluffton?

The Oyster Bar in the Calhoun Street Promenade will soon add sushi and sashimi to its menu, courtesy of Fujiyama sushi restaurant on Burnt Church Road.
Jimmy Soules, the owner of The Oyster Bar, and Fujiyama owner Kevin Chen have teamed up to turn the State of Mind Street raw bar into what Soules calls “a true raw bar,” which will happen at the beginning of October.
“I just love (Kevin’s) personality, and I think he brings some authenticity to what we’re doing,” Soules said.
Old Town Bluffton has been experiencing a boom in its food scene lately with the recent openings of Calhoun’s and Alvin Ord’s, the recent soft opening of Sippin Cow, and the future openings of Twisted European Bakery, The Depot and FARM.
Soules said more restaurants might oversaturate the area, especially when there have been so many parking concerns from locals and government officials.
“I don’t know what the town is going to do (about the parking),” he said. “I think it’s just an ongoing conversation, no immediate solution. You hope the people walk, and you hope the food is good enough to walk.”
Personally, I’ve never had much of a problem of finding parking, even when the Farmers Market is going strong Thursdays. Then again, I know the pain of true parking issues in a major city so I really don’t mind walking, especially for a fresh Boston roll.
Comments