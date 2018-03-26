Tired of just pizza? 20 Hilton Head restaurants announce new delivery options

Uber Eats has contracted with 20 restaurants and will start delivery on Hilton Head Island Tuesday.
Restaurants included include Holy Tequila, Annie O's Southern Kitchen, New York City Pizza, Parker's Kitchen, Club Seats Grille and Wayback Burgers.
"The Uber Eats app is free to download and has been built specifically to make getting great food as easy as getting a ride," a press release states.
Average delivery times are around 35 minutes after placing an order.
Never miss a local story.
The service is also launching in Savannah Tuesday. There is no news on if or when the service could start in Bluffton.
Currently Uber Eats will not deliver to gated communities that require a fee to enter the gates such as Sea Pines.
"Our team is reaching out to representatives of gated communities and we look forward to bringing Uber Eats to even more customers on Hilton Head soon," Evangeline George, a spokeswoman for the company said.
Uber suspended services to Sea Pines February of last year after negotiations failed over the gate fees. It reinstated the service in March after agreeing to pay a $2 fee for each trip into the community.
Here is how Uber Eats works:
- Download the app or visit www.UberEats.com
- Pick a delivery location
- Find a restaurant by browsing or searching by cuisine
- Pick the items you want and schedule when you want the order to arrive
- Track the progress of the delivery, from the time it starts to when it is being prepared for delivery to when it's on its way
Comments