Sea Pines and Uber: Friends again on ride service

Uber has started providing its service in Sea Pines again.
The ride-share company suspended services in the gated community after contract negotiations failed late last month.
An agreement was reached on Wednesday, according to press release from the Sea Pines Community Services Associates.
“Effectively immediately, this long term agreement provides full entry for Uber drives to pick up and deliver property owners, guests and visitors within the Sea Pines Community,” the release states.
Details of the contract were not released.
This story will be updated.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
