How likely is it that Uber Eats restaurant delivery service will come to Hilton Head?

Uber won't confirm that its restaurant delivery application Uber Eats will be available on Hilton Head Island soon, but a few clues have us thinking it will be.
A simple Google search will show that Uber Eats is looking for drivers on Hilton Head. This includes ads posted on Linkedin two weeks ago and ads refreshed on Snagajob as of Friday.
The next clue is the Uber Eats phone application. If someone opens the app and tries to order food for Hilton Head Island a green box appears over a portion of the island on the map.
"We don't deliver to your address quite yet," a message on the app says. "We're expanding soon and can let you know when Uber Eats arrives."
The same green box and message appears over Savannah — which Uber Eats has confirmed will be launching soon, according to a WTOC article.
If you use the app to deliver to Bluffton, however, there is no green box and the message is less encouraging.
"Let us know if you'd like us to come to your city next," the app says.
A big question is whether the company will delivery to Sea Pines or other gated communities that charge fees to enter their gates. The green box does suspiciously leave off Sea Pines.
Uber suspended services to Sea Pines February of last year after negotiations failed over the gate fees. It reinstated the service in March after agreeing to pay a $2 fee for each trip into the community.
If Uber Eats does launch on Hilton Head, this is how it will work:
- Users open the application and pick a restaurant partnered with the company.
- At check-out, users will see an estimated delivery time and price of the order including tax and booking fee (booking fees vary by restaurant and location).
- Users will be able to follow their order from the time the restaurant accepts, to the Uber pickup through delivery.
All transactions will be automatically charged to the card on file in the same way Uber rides are.
