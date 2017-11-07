Hilton Head group to open a restaurant at the old Dockside in the ‘new’ Port Royal

More Videos 0:52 It used to house a popular Port Royal eatery. Now a new restaurant is coming. Pause 0:29 School board member wants outside help with Beaufort County enrollment numbers. Here's why. 0:51 'You can feel the history here:' Norman Reedus, Dave Chappelle visit the Penn Center 1:54 Here's what to expect today at former Parris Island drill instructor's court-martial 0:56 Here's how to work around that annoying iPhone bug 0:48 Here’s why Beaufort County’s shortage of foster parents matters 1:19 High school football: Hanahan at Bluffton 0:39 To build organs, doctors don't use ink in this 3D printer 0:35 Puppy set on fire in Savannah. Police bodycam shows rescue. 1:10 Manigault sentenced to life in prison for murders of Bluffton, Charleston women Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Inside look at the former 11th Street Dockside building The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin. The 11th Street Dockside building has been empty since it was damaged in a fire, but it was recently purchased by a Hilton Head Island restaurant group who plans to put in a family seafood restaurant. Check out this look inside of the building before the renovations begin. Delayna Earley Staff video

