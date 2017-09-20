Done deal: Port of Port Royal finally sold

More Videos

The scene where man was found shot to death on Lady's Island 1:19

The scene where man was found shot to death on Lady's Island

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 0:30

Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 0:44

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 1:03

Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 2:42

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 2:27

Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? 0:44

Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding?

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 3:26

Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico

See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico 0:46

See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' 1:01

PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic'

  • Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

    Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back.

Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.
Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.

Beaufort News

Done deal: Port of Port Royal finally sold

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 20, 2017 12:34 PM

Finally.

The Port of Port Royal has sold to private developers for $9 million, an attorney for the buyers said Wednesday. The sale comes 13 years after the little-used former South Carolina marine terminal was closed by then Gov. Mark Sanford and ordered to be sold.

Grey Ghost Properties, which includes Beaufort boat dealer Chris Butler, closed the deal with the Department of Administration on Wednesday. All that was left early Wednesday afternoon was to record the deed at the courthouse, attorney David Tedder said.

This story will be updated.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

