Done deal: Port of Port Royal finally sold

More Videos 1:19 The scene where man was found shot to death on Lady's Island Pause 0:30 Sheriff's Office investigates Lady's Island homicide 0:44 Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal 1:03 Tropical Storm Irma didn't stop the party at Beaufort's Hemingways 2:42 Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 2:27 Heaviest rains, longest-lasting winds and major landfalls: A look at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season 0:44 Is 3 inches enough to save Hilton Head's Hudson's from future flooding? 3:26 Here's what it looked like when Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico 0:46 See extreme wind, rain of Hurricane Maria's first brush with Puerto Rico 1:01 PSA addresses heroin 'epidemic' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.

Developers of the Port of Port Royal are expected to close on the property on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Hurricane Irma and other Atlantic Ocean storms pushed the closing date back. CBRE Inc. CBRE Inc.